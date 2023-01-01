Menu
2013 Honda CR-V

141,974 KM

Details

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V

LX

2013 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

141,974KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H35DH120581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 0581
  • Mileage 141,974 KM

Vehicle Description

AMVIC Licensed Business 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

