2013 Honda Fit

DX-A

2013 Honda Fit

DX-A

Location

Polsar Autosales

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-892-6372

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4507635
  • VIN: LUCGE8H30D3006376
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Excellent condition 2013 Honda Fit Automatic - ONLY 104300 km! Equipped with A/C, Cruise Control, Power Windows and Mirrors, Radio- FM/AM/MP3/6CD/Aux, 12V plug in & much more! Reliable, economical, and compact vehicle.

- FINANCING AVAILABLE - (Bad & Good Credit)
- WARRANTY AVAILABLE - (Affordable Programs)
- VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT (one owner) - Included
- VEHICLE INSPECTION - Included

Polsar Autosales - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, Alberta T2E8L2
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

