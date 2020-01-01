Excellent condition 2013 Honda Fit Automatic - ONLY 104300 km! Equipped with A/C, Cruise Control, Power Windows and Mirrors, Radio- FM/AM/MP3/6CD/Aux, 12V plug in & much more! Reliable, economical, and compact vehicle.



- FINANCING AVAILABLE - (Bad & Good Credit)

- WARRANTY AVAILABLE - (Affordable Programs)

- VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT (one owner) - Included

- VEHICLE INSPECTION - Included



Polsar Autosales - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, Alberta T2E8L2

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Outlet Exterior Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

