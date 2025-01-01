$15,990+ GST
2013 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$15,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,241 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Honda Odyssey Touring – One Owner | 0 Accidents | Fully Serviced | Loaded with Features!
Here’s your chance to own a 2013 Honda Odyssey Touring that truly stands out! This one-owner minivan comes with a clean Carfax, zero accidents, and an impeccable service history — 26 documented service records all completed at a Honda dealership from new. Major maintenance done: water pump and timing belt replaced at 164,188 km, so it’s ready for many more reliable kilometers ahead!
Key Features:
3.5L V6 Engine – Proven Honda reliability and performance
Rear DVD Entertainment System – With wireless headphones to keep passengers happy
Power Sliding Doors & Tailgate – Convenient for family life
Navigation System – Easy to find your way
Heated Leather Seats – Comfort for the whole family
Power Sunroof – Let in the light and fresh air
Premium Sound System – Crystal-clear audio for every trip
Blind Spot Monitoring – Added confidence on the road
Tri-Zone Climate Control – Personalized comfort for driver and passengers
Alloy Wheels | Fog Lights | Roof Rails – Stylish and functional
This Odyssey Touring is the perfect blend of luxury, space, and peace of mind with its outstanding service history and major maintenance already done. Don’t miss out — contact us today to schedule your test drive!
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment.
403-248-0245