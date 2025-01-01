Menu
2013 Honda Odyssey Touring – One Owner | 0 Accidents | Fully Serviced | Loaded with Features!

Here's your chance to own a 2013 Honda Odyssey Touring that truly stands out! This one-owner minivan comes with a clean Carfax, zero accidents, and an impeccable service history — 26 documented service records all completed at a Honda dealership from new. Major maintenance done: water pump and timing belt replaced at 164,188 km, so it's ready for many more reliable kilometers ahead!

Key Features:
3.5L V6 Engine – Proven Honda reliability and performance
Rear DVD Entertainment System – With wireless headphones to keep passengers happy
Power Sliding Doors & Tailgate – Convenient for family life
Navigation System – Easy to find your way
Heated Leather Seats – Comfort for the whole family
Power Sunroof – Let in the light and fresh air
Premium Sound System – Crystal-clear audio for every trip
Blind Spot Monitoring – Added confidence on the road
Tri-Zone Climate Control – Personalized comfort for driver and passengers
Alloy Wheels | Fog Lights | Roof Rails – Stylish and functional

 

This Odyssey Touring is the perfect blend of luxury, space, and peace of mind with its outstanding service history and major maintenance already done. Don't miss out — contact us today to schedule your test drive!

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
205,241KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,241 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

