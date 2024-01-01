Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 10.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 48723
Lot #: 809
Reserve Price: $2,900
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Out of Province - ON: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
*REAR DOOR INOPERABLE*
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2013 Hyundai Accent

233,678 KM

$2,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Accent

11989782

2013 Hyundai Accent

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
233,678KM
VIN KMHCT5AE3DU097846

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 48723
  • Mileage 233,678 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 10.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 48723
Lot #: 809
Reserve Price: $2,900
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Out of Province - ON: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
*REAR DOOR INOPERABLE*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2013 Hyundai Accent