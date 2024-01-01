Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

133,780 KM

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | BLUEOOTH | $0 DOWN

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | BLUEOOTH | $0 DOWN

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,780KM
VIN 5NPDH4AEXDH193357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,780 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
P205/55R16 tires
Front fog lights
T125/80D15 compact spare tire
Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers
Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors
Windshield sunshade band
Pwr tilt/slide sunroof -inc: pwr one-touch open/close w/safety feature
Black window belt moulding
Black lower air intake
Headlights w/escort function
Black w/chrome insert upper air intake

Interior

Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
Alarm System
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
CUP HOLDERS
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Engine Immobilizer
Sunglass Holder
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
(2) cup holders
Front map lights
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front passenger seatback pocket
In-glass antenna
(3) assist grips
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Front & rear door map pockets w/bottle holders
Pwr front/rear windows w/driver-side auto-down
(2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets
Rear coat hanger
Cloth door trim inserts
Needle punch floor carpeting
Illuminated ignition key cylinder surround
Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: driver/passenger extension
Active Eco indicator
Seat folding release in trunk

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front stabilizer bar
90-amp alternator
Pwr front & rear disc brakes
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual-CVVT I4 engine
48-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS)
Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs

Safety

Brake Assist
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
3-point rear seatbelts
Front & rear crumple zones
Front side-impact airbags
Pwr window lockout
Shift interlock system
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Body-side reinforcements
Front & rear side-curtain airbags
Smart pedal

Convenience

External Temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Body-colour roof-mounted XM antenna

Additional Features

trunk
pretensioners
hood
speed-sensitive volume control
(3) adjustable headrests
average fuel consumption
elapsed time
Trip computer -inc: distance to empty
Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door
Lighting -inc: cargo area
MP3 AUX Input
average vehicle speed
dome w/delay
digital coolant temp
digital fuel level
3-point front seatbelts -inc: adjustable shoulder height
mono-tube gas shocks
twin-tube gas shocks
Centre console w/storage -inc: fixed armrest
iPod/USB aux input
16 x 6.5 aluminum alloy wheels
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lockup torque converter
SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode
60/40 split-folding heated rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest
172-watt Autonet AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2013 Hyundai Elantra