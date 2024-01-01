$11,997+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$11,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,812 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS
This compact sedan combines sleek design, fuel efficiency, and modern features. Powered by a 1.8L four-cylinder engine delivering 148HP, it’s perfect for daily commutes and city driving.
Features:
- Seating for 5
- 6-speaker audio system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity
- Premium cloth seats with heated front seats
- Keyless entry and air conditioning
- Split-folding rear seats for increased cargo space
- Safety: electronic stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags
Ideal for those seeking a dependable, fuel-efficient, and stylish compact sedan.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
