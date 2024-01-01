Menu
font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p><strong>For Sale: 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS</strong></p><p>This compact sedan combines sleek design, fuel efficiency, and modern features. Powered by a 1.8L four-cylinder engine delivering 148HP, it’s perfect for daily commutes and city driving.</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Seating for 5</li><li>6-speaker audio system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity</li><li>Premium cloth seats with heated front seats</li><li>Keyless entry and air conditioning</li><li>Split-folding rear seats for increased cargo space</li><li>Safety: electronic stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags</li></ul><p>Ideal for those seeking a dependable, fuel-efficient, and stylish compact sedan.</p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p>

133,812 KM

$11,997

+ tax & licensing
XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$11,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,812KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AEXDH193357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,812 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS

This compact sedan combines sleek design, fuel efficiency, and modern features. Powered by a 1.8L four-cylinder engine delivering 148HP, it’s perfect for daily commutes and city driving.

Features:

  • Seating for 5
  • 6-speaker audio system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity
  • Premium cloth seats with heated front seats
  • Keyless entry and air conditioning
  • Split-folding rear seats for increased cargo space
  • Safety: electronic stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags

Ideal for those seeking a dependable, fuel-efficient, and stylish compact sedan.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

$11,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2013 Hyundai Elantra