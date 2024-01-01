$14,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
Coupe SE w/ LOW KMS / LEATHER / SUNROOF
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space Black Pearl
- Body Style Coupe
- Stock # 20791
- Mileage 47,349 KM
Vehicle Description
This LOW KM Hyundai Elantra SE COUPE comes fully loaded with a responsive and fuel efficient 1.8L motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, fog lights, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, keyless entry with push start, heated black leather seats, power sunroof, NAVIGATION system, back-up camera, premium sound system, sport-tuned suspension, fog lights, many safety features including traction & stability control / side curtain airbags and much more!!!
