Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carzone is pleased to offer this .......</p><p><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ir37pDCZ7lp1BGa%2FGuiZUmFWiaaCvllM target=_blank rel=noopener><span style=color: #3598db;><strong>CARFAX LINK</strong></span></a></p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/financing/ target=_blank rel=noopener><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

PREMIUM 2.0T 6 SPEED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

PREMIUM 2.0T 6 SPEED

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Carzone is pleased to offer this .......

CARFAX LINK

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0L Premium Plus S-Line for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Audi A5 2.0L Premium Plus S-Line 167,000 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Cadillac SRX PREMIUM AWD FULLY EQUIPPED SERVICED for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Cadillac SRX PREMIUM AWD FULLY EQUIPPED SERVICED 144,395 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Yukon Denali 6.2L Loaded DVD for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 GMC Yukon Denali 6.2L Loaded DVD 128,000 KM $38,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe