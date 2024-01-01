Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 17.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 50164 <br/>Lot #: 818 <br/>Reserve Price: $9,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

220,158 KM

Details Description

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL

Watch This Vehicle
12014704

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12014704
  2. 12014704
  3. 12014704
  4. 12014704
  5. 12014704
  6. 12014704
  7. 12014704
  8. 12014704
  9. 12014704
  10. 12014704
  11. 12014704
  12. 12014704
  13. 12014704
  14. 12014704
  15. 12014704
  16. 12014704
  17. 12014704
  18. 12014704
  19. 12014704
  20. 12014704
  21. 12014704
  22. 12014704
  23. 12014704
  24. 12014704
  25. 12014704
  26. 12014704
  27. 12014704
  28. 12014704
  29. 12014704
  30. 12014704
  31. 12014704
  32. 12014704
  33. 12014704
Contact Seller

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,158KM
VIN KM8SNDHF4DU009305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 50164
  • Mileage 220,158 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 17.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 50164
Lot #: 818
Reserve Price: $9,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Ford Edge SEL 337,709 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SE PHEV for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Ford Escape SE PHEV 75,409 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Accord EX-L for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Honda Accord EX-L 165,601 KM $11,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe