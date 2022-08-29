Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

231,986 KM

Details Description

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9108358
  2. 9108358
  3. 9108358
  4. 9108358
  5. 9108358
  6. 9108358
  7. 9108358
  8. 9108358
  9. 9108358
  10. 9108358
  11. 9108358
  12. 9108358
  13. 9108358
  14. 9108358
  15. 9108358
  16. 9108358
  17. 9108358
  18. 9108358
  19. 9108358
  20. 9108358
  21. 9108358
  22. 9108358
  23. 9108358
  24. 9108358
  25. 9108358
  26. 9108358
  27. 9108358
  28. 9108358
Contact Seller

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

231,986KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9108358
  • Stock #: 49425
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLBXDG115401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 49425
  • Mileage 231,986 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY OCTOBER 4.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 49425 - LOT #: 510 - RESERVE PRICE: $8,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2015 Forest River Co...
 30,930 KM
$65,000 + tax & lic
2013 Forest River RO...
 999,999 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Corolla CE
 235,427 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory