2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

191,695 KM

Details Description

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

SPORT

Location

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

191,695KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9825755
  • Stock #: 64367
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LB2DG066396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 64367
  • Mileage 191,695 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY APRIL 18.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 64367 - LOT #: 587 - RESERVE PRICE: $9,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 163,001 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 46,541 KM
$44,000 + tax & lic
2011 BMW X5 xDrive50i
 119,304 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

