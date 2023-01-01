2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

$9,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 1 , 6 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9825755

9825755 Stock #: 64367

64367 VIN: 5XYZU3LB2DG066396

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 64367

Mileage 191,695 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.