<p>Get ready to turn heads in this sleek and sporty 2013 Hyundai Veloster TURBO, available now at JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd. This head-turning coupe features a dynamic grey exterior and a luxurious black leather interior. With its powerful 1.6L I4 engine and a fun-to-drive manual transmission, this Veloster is ready to take you on adventures. This well-maintained vehicle has only 135,233km on the odometer and is packed with features that will make every drive enjoyable.</p><p>Experience the thrill of driving a car thats as unique as you are. The Veloster TURBO offers a distinctive three-door design that combines the practicality of a hatchback with the sporty styling of a coupe. With its front-wheel drive system and nimble handling, this car will make every commute or road trip a blast.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this Veloster stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>TURBOcharged Power:</strong> Feel the surge of adrenaline with the turbocharged engine that delivers impressive performance.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Leather Interior:</strong> Enjoy the comfort and style of heated leather seats, perfect for long drives on chilly days.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety Features:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing youre protected by features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.</li><li><strong>Tech-Savvy Convenience:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with a premium sound system, steering wheel controls, and automatic headlights for optimal visibility.</li><li><strong>Sporty Style:</strong> Make a statement with this eye-catching coupe, featuring fog lights and a sporty design that turns heads.</li></ol><p>Contact JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd today to schedule a test drive and experience the thrill of driving this unique and well-equipped 2013 Hyundai Veloster TURBO.</p>

2013 Hyundai Veloster

135,233 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo

11981574

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,233KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHTC6AE4DU109983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 135,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-XXXX

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
2013 Hyundai Veloster