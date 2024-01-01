$6,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 135,233 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek and sporty 2013 Hyundai Veloster TURBO, available now at JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd. This head-turning coupe features a dynamic grey exterior and a luxurious black leather interior. With its powerful 1.6L I4 engine and a fun-to-drive manual transmission, this Veloster is ready to take you on adventures. This well-maintained vehicle has only 135,233km on the odometer and is packed with features that will make every drive enjoyable.
Experience the thrill of driving a car that's as unique as you are. The Veloster TURBO offers a distinctive three-door design that combines the practicality of a hatchback with the sporty styling of a coupe. With its front-wheel drive system and nimble handling, this car will make every commute or road trip a blast.
Here are 5 features that make this Veloster stand out:
- TURBOcharged Power: Feel the surge of adrenaline with the turbocharged engine that delivers impressive performance.
- Luxurious Leather Interior: Enjoy the comfort and style of heated leather seats, perfect for long drives on chilly days.
- Advanced Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're protected by features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
- Tech-Savvy Convenience: Stay connected and entertained with a premium sound system, steering wheel controls, and automatic headlights for optimal visibility.
- Sporty Style: Make a statement with this eye-catching coupe, featuring fog lights and a sporty design that turns heads.
Contact JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd today to schedule a test drive and experience the thrill of driving this unique and well-equipped 2013 Hyundai Veloster TURBO.
Vehicle Features
