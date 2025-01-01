$9,488+ GST
2013 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$9,488
+ GST
Used
118,586KM
VIN KMHTC6AE5DU109307
Vehicle Details
- Stock # 109307
- Mileage 118,586 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 HYUNDAI VELOSTER TURBO COUPE WITH 118586 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, DRIVE MODES, PUSH BUTTON START, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, PADDLE SHIFTER, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com! What We Offer:*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm Call 403-475-2000! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER. Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral! AMVIC Licensed Dealer After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit. Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 Location: 3640 26 ST NE Unit 1 Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7 All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK LEATHER SEATS,MARATHON BLUE PEARL,Cruise Control,Child Safety Locks,Floor Mats,Keyless Entry,Leather Seats,Power Outlet,Rear Parking Aid,Front Side Air Bag,Heated Mirrors,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Temporary Spare Tire,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Ke...
