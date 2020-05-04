10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1
403-253-1333
+ taxes & licensing
This 2013 Infiniti JX35 (Same as Infiniti QX60) offers luxurious seating for 7 Passengers, All Wheel Drive, Tons of Features and just over 100,000km for under $20,000. Dealer serviced in Calgary since new, this JX35 has recently had new rear brakes and all 4 tires tires replaced.The previous owner truly cared for her Infiniti and pride of ownership is evident throughout. Enjoy the upgrades inlcuded in the Premium Package such as: Upgraded Leather Interior, In-Dash Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Seat Climate, Surround-View Cameras and more! Lone Star Mercedes-Benz; Calgary’s leading Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership has been serving Calgary and surrounding areas for 50 years. All of our inventory goes through a rigorous inspection for safety and function, plus an extensive, professional detail to provide an “almost new” vehicle purchase experience. Please call any one of our experienced Pre-Owned Sales Consultants at (403) 253-1333 to reserve the perfect unit for you today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1