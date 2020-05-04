Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Infiniti JX35

CVT Premium Package - Low KM

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Infiniti JX35

CVT Premium Package - Low KM

Location

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1

403-253-1333

  1. 4964622
  2. 4964622
Contact Seller

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 107,304KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4964622
  • Stock #: N7691A
  • VIN: 5N1ALOMMODC317625
Exterior Colour
Aspen Pearl
Interior Colour
Graphite
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

This 2013 Infiniti JX35 (Same as Infiniti QX60) offers luxurious seating for 7 Passengers, All Wheel Drive, Tons of Features and just over 100,000km for under $20,000. Dealer serviced in Calgary since new, this JX35 has recently had new rear brakes and all 4 tires tires replaced.The previous owner truly cared for her Infiniti and pride of ownership is evident throughout. Enjoy the upgrades inlcuded in the Premium Package such as: Upgraded Leather Interior, In-Dash Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Seat Climate, Surround-View Cameras and more! Lone Star Mercedes-Benz; Calgary’s leading Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership has been serving Calgary and surrounding areas for 50 years. All of our inventory goes through a rigorous inspection for safety and function, plus an extensive, professional detail to provide an “almost new” vehicle purchase experience. Please call any one of our experienced Pre-Owned Sales Consultants at (403) 253-1333 to reserve the perfect unit for you today!

Additional Features
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • 3-Coat Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 10,015 KM
$81,900 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 7,019 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 53,803 KM
$40,900 + tax & lic
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-253-XXXX

(click to show)

403-253-1333

Send A Message