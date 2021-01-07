Menu
2013 Infiniti JX35

135,000 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2013 Infiniti JX35

2013 Infiniti JX35

TECH DVDS AWD

2013 Infiniti JX35

TECH DVDS AWD

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Sale

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6523815
  Stock #: 325299
  VIN: 5N1AL0MM9DC325299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 325299
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean locally serviced one owner 2013 Infiniti JX35 all wheel drive now at Car Zone. Loaded with tech package, theatre package, fully inspected and detailed. Call us for complete details. 

Car Zone offers vehicles with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment inspection, Carfax History Report and North American Wide Extended Warranty Options. Open 7 days a week including Sundays. www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at www.carzonecalgary.com 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

