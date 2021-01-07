2013 Infiniti JX35

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Keyless Start Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.