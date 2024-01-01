Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Thursday December 12.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 49172 <br/>Lot #: 367 <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> * 2010 HIAB E4-CLX 144 CRANE * WORKING CONDITION CONFIRMED * CRANE CERTIFIED * * EATON FULLER 12 SPEED TRANSMISSION, MAXFORCE 9.3L, HENDRIX SUSPENSION * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2013 International 7400

216,647 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 International 7400

T/A

Watch This Vehicle
11989800

2013 International 7400

T/A

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11989800
  2. 11989800
  3. 11989800
  4. 11989800
  5. 11989800
  6. 11989800
  7. 11989800
  8. 11989800
  9. 11989800
  10. 11989800
  11. 11989800
  12. 11989800
  13. 11989800
  14. 11989800
  15. 11989800
  16. 11989800
  17. 11989800
  18. 11989800
  19. 11989800
  20. 11989800
  21. 11989800
  22. 11989800
  23. 11989800
  24. 11989800
  25. 11989800
  26. 11989800
  27. 11989800
  28. 11989800
  29. 11989800
  30. 11989800
  31. 11989800
  32. 11989800
  33. 11989800
  34. 11989800
  35. 11989800
  36. 11989800
  37. 11989800
  38. 11989800
  39. 11989800
  40. 11989800
  41. 11989800
  42. 11989800
  43. 11989800
  44. 11989800
  45. 11989800
  46. 11989800
  47. 11989800
  48. 11989800
  49. 11989800
  50. 11989800
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
216,647KM
VIN 1HTWGAZT9DJ299368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,647 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Thursday December 12.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 49172
Lot #: 367
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* 2010 HIAB E4-CLX 144 CRANE * WORKING CONDITION CONFIRMED * CRANE CERTIFIED * * EATON FULLER 12 SPEED TRANSMISSION, MAXFORCE 9.3L, HENDRIX SUSPENSION *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2021 RAM 1500 for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 RAM 1500 178,753 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC43AMG for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC43AMG 132,029 KM $23,925 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Base for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Base 153,359 KM $11,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2013 International 7400