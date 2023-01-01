Menu
2013 Jayco Octane

234 KM

Details Description

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

T29A

T29A

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

234KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9954101
  • Stock #: 67067
  • VIN: 1UJBJSBR4D1VA0056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 67067
  • Mileage 234 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY MAY 20.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 67067 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $14,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - * NO SLIDES * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

 234 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte EX
 120,223 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 142,979 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

