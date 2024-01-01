Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1728158881114_6152377791027652 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2013 Jeep Compass

101,418 KM

Details Description Features

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Jeep Compass

4WD | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Jeep Compass

4WD | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,418KM
VIN 1C4NJDAB9DD120212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,418 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Hill start assist
Electronic roll mitigation
Multi-stage dual front airbags w/occupant sensors

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
Map/Dome Reading Lamps
Passenger Assist Handles
Full Length Floor Console
Rear seat heating ducts
Outside temp indicator
Liftgate door w/fixed glass
Floor carpeting
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Sliding Armrest
Front dome lamp
active head restraints
Bright Interior Accents
Front passenger fold-flat seat
Sliding sun visors w/vanity mirrors
Air filtration
Rechargeable/removable lamp
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Fold-flat cargo area storage

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TOURING SUSPENSION
Rear Stabilizer Bar
4-wheel drive
120-amp alternator
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
525 CCA maintenance-free battery
2.4L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT I4 engine
Firm Feel pwr rack & pinion steering

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Halogen Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Solar control glass
Body-colour fascias
Body-colour liftgate applique
Rear window wiper & washer
Bright roof side rails
Lower Bodyside Accent Cladding
Front license plate attachment screws
Premium fog lamps
Body-colour grille w/chrome accent

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
Fixed long mast antenna

Additional Features

240-kph speedometer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2015 Fiat 500 L LOUNGE | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM | MOONROOF | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Fiat 500 L LOUNGE | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM | MOONROOF | $0 DOWN 108,355 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Cadillac SRX LUXURY COLLECTION AWD | LEATHER | MOONROOF |$0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Cadillac SRX LUXURY COLLECTION AWD | LEATHER | MOONROOF |$0 DOWN 139,526 KM $13,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan GT-R RECARO BUCKET SEATS | TUNED | NISMO WHEELS | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Nissan GT-R RECARO BUCKET SEATS | TUNED | NISMO WHEELS | $0 DOWN 29,228 KM $169,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2013 Jeep Compass