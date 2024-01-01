Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JANUARY 16.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 90856 - LOT #: 646 - RESERVE PRICE: $12,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

191,616 KM

Details Description

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10865568
  2. 10865568
  3. 10865568
  4. 10865568
  5. 10865568
  6. 10865568
  7. 10865568
  8. 10865568
  9. 10865568
  10. 10865568
  11. 10865568
  12. 10865568
  13. 10865568
  14. 10865568
  15. 10865568
  16. 10865568
  17. 10865568
  18. 10865568
  19. 10865568
  20. 10865568
  21. 10865568
  22. 10865568
  23. 10865568
  24. 10865568
  25. 10865568
  26. 10865568
  27. 10865568
  28. 10865568
  29. 10865568
  30. 10865568
  31. 10865568
  32. 10865568
  33. 10865568
Contact Seller

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
191,616KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFCG3DC551169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 90856
  • Mileage 191,616 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JANUARY 16.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 90856 - LOT #: 646 - RESERVE PRICE: $12,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2014 Cadillac SRX 4 PREMIUM for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Cadillac SRX 4 PREMIUM 135,538 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Transit Connect XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Ford Transit Connect XLT 363,281 KM $3,900 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Lexus ES 350 for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Lexus ES 350 191,591 KM $12,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee