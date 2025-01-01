$13,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LIMITED 4WD Terrain Drive Options
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,070 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV? Check out this 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in a rare light blue color! This well-maintained SUV is in excellent condition with no accidents and a clean history report.
Key Features:
3.6L V6 Engine – Smooth performance & efficiency
Luxury Interior – Leather seats, heated front & rear seats
Advanced Tech – Touchscreen display, premium sound system
4WD Capability – Ready for any adventure
Spacious & Comfortable – Plenty of room for passengers and cargo
This one-of-a-kind Grand Cherokee won’t last long! Contact us today for a test drive!
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
403-248-0245