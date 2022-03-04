2013 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 3 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8619839

8619839 Stock #: 21J517A

21J517A VIN: 1C4BJWEG5DL697894

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 3-cylinder

Mileage 110,319 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road Mechanical Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Additional Features GVWR: 2 Monotone Paint Application Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370) Quick Order Package 23G Cloth Seats w/Adjustable Head Restraints Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3 421 kgs (5/337 lbs) Wheels: 18'' Polished Face/Satin Carbon

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.