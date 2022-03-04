$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
- Listing ID: 8619839
- Stock #: 21J517A
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG5DL697894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 110,319 KM
Vehicle Description
Take command of the road in the 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited! Go anywhere versatility with roomy practicality! All of the premium features expected of a Jeep are offered, including: power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, skid plates, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive! *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
