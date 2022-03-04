Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Jeep Wrangler

110,319 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Contact Seller
2013 Jeep Wrangler

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

110,319KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8619839
  • Stock #: 21J517A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG5DL697894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,319 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited! Go anywhere versatility with roomy practicality! All of the premium features expected of a Jeep are offered, including: power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, skid plates, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive! *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road
Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2
Monotone Paint Application
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370)
Quick Order Package 23G
Cloth Seats w/Adjustable Head Restraints
Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3
421 kgs (5/337 lbs)
Wheels: 18'' Polished Face/Satin Carbon

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Big 4 Motors

2013 Jeep Wrangler U...
 110,319 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Sienna L...
 86,183 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel
 103,482 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

Call Dealer

403-561-XXXX

(click to show)

403-561-2416

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory