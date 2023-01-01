Menu
2013 Jeep Wrangler

136,843 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

Unlimited Rubicon

Location

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

136,843KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

As Edmunds.com says of the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, it adheres to its original design more than probably anything else on the road, and for Jeep purists, that just the way they like it. This 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This SUV has 136,843 kms. Stock number 229056B is nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Side Steps.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
side steps

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

