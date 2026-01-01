$CALL+ GST
Make it Yours
2013 John Deere 210G
2013 John Deere 210G
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ GST
Used
15,551KM
VIN 1FF210GXVDD521020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 15,551 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday January 28.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 17100
Lot #: 304
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* LOCATED IN CALGARY SOUTH FOOTHILLS * VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT - EMAIL MIKE@RAUCTION.CA * INOPERABLE - BUYER IS RESPONSIBLE FOR LOADING AND TRANSPORT *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
2013 John Deere 210G