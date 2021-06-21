Menu
2013 Kia Forte

47,400 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2013 Kia Forte

2013 Kia Forte

Koup KOUP SX w/ LOW KMS / LEATHER / SUNROOF

2013 Kia Forte

Koup KOUP SX w/ LOW KMS / LEATHER / SUNROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

47,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7457840
  • Stock #: 19504
  • VIN: KNAFW6A3XD5738530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Mileage 47,400 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER LOW KM Kia Forte KOUP SX comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, fog lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, power SUNROOF, heated black leather seats, cruise control, sport-tuned suspension, automatic headlights, fog lights, LED running lights, leather wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, Bluetooth connectivity, many safety features including antilock disc brakes / traction & stability control / side curtain airbags and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Front Side Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, Bucket Seats, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Seats, Floor Mats, Keyless Entry, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, Power Outlet, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Front Seat(s)...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

