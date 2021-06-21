2013 Kia Forte

$11,990 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 4 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7457840

7457840 Stock #: 19504

19504 VIN: KNAFW6A3XD5738530

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Mileage 47,400 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Front Side Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, Bucket Seats, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Seats, Floor Mats, Keyless Entry, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, Power Outlet, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Front Seat(s)...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.