$4,498 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 7 7 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7433321

7433321 Stock #: 887347

887347 VIN: KNADN5A39D6887347

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Mileage 144,776 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Tires - Rear Performance,Rear Bench Seat,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Back-Up Camera,Power Door Locks,Power Door Locks,Power Mirror(s),Heated Front Seat(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,MP3 Player,Engine Immobilizer,CD Player,Traction Control,Hard Disk Drive M...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.