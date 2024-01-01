Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 17.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 35646 <br/>Lot #: 765 <br/>Reserve Price: $12,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> *ENGINE MISFIRE-AFTER MARKET EXHAUST** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2013 Land Rover Range Rover

207,292 KM

Details Description

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 Land Rover Range Rover

2013 Land Rover Range Rover

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,292KM
VIN SALSP2E48DA797537

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 35646
  • Mileage 207,292 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 17.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 35646
Lot #: 765
Reserve Price: $12,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
*ENGINE MISFIRE-AFTER MARKET EXHAUST**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

403-250-1995

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2013 Land Rover Range Rover