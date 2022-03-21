2013 Land Rover Range Rover

$12,000 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 1 9 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8864831

8864831 Stock #: 42643

42643 VIN: SALSH2E40DA784360

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 42643

Mileage 100,197 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.