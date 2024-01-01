Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JANUARY 16.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 90775 - LOT #: 578 - RESERVE PRICE: $5,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - *FOUR EXTRA TIRES AND RIMS* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

163,419 KM

Details Description

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10856838
  2. 10856838
  3. 10856838
  4. 10856838
  5. 10856838
  6. 10856838
  7. 10856838
  8. 10856838
  9. 10856838
  10. 10856838
  11. 10856838
  12. 10856838
  13. 10856838
  14. 10856838
  15. 10856838
  16. 10856838
  17. 10856838
  18. 10856838
  19. 10856838
  20. 10856838
  21. 10856838
  22. 10856838
  23. 10856838
Contact Seller

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
163,419KM
Used
VIN JM1BL1V77D1716681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 90775
  • Mileage 163,419 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JANUARY 16.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 90775 - LOT #: 578 - RESERVE PRICE: $5,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - *FOUR EXTRA TIRES AND RIMS* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Chrysler 300 S for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Chrysler 300 S 160,227 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT 170,939 KM $3,550 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 104,834 KM $21,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDA3