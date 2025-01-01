Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday July 2.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 79090 <br/>Lot #: 685 <br/>Reserve Price: $5,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Odometer in Miles: This vehicles odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

119,576 KM

Details Description

$5,900

+ GST
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORK GS SKY

Watch This Vehicle
12689664

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORK GS SKY

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12689664
  2. 12689664
  3. 12689664
  4. 12689664
  5. 12689664
  6. 12689664
  7. 12689664
  8. 12689664
  9. 12689664
  10. 12689664
  11. 12689664
  12. 12689664
  13. 12689664
  14. 12689664
  15. 12689664
  16. 12689664
  17. 12689664
  18. 12689664
  19. 12689664
  20. 12689664
  21. 12689664
  22. 12689664
  23. 12689664
  24. 12689664
  25. 12689664
  26. 12689664
  27. 12689664
  28. 12689664
  29. 12689664
  30. 12689664
  31. 12689664
  32. 12689664
  33. 12689664
  34. 12689664
  35. 12689664
  36. 12689664
  37. 12689664
  38. 12689664
  39. 12689664
  40. 12689664
  41. 12689664
  42. 12689664
  43. 12689664
  44. 12689664
  45. 12689664
Contact Seller

$5,900

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,576KM
VIN JM1BL1L79D1745389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 119,576 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday July 2.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 79090
Lot #: 685
Reserve Price: $5,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 215,162 KM $5,500 + GST
Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Ford Edge SEL 67,647 KM $33,100 + GST
Used 2011 Audi S4 for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Audi S4 238,444 KM $CALL + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,900

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2013 Mazda MAZDA3