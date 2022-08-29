Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

89,722 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

4dr/ B 250 SportsTourer/Leather/Navigation/Sunroof

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

4dr/ B 250 SportsTourer/Leather/Navigation/Sunroof

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

89,722KM
Used
  Stock #: 116839
  VIN: WDDMH4EBXDJ116839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Calcite White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Pre-Owned 2013 MERCEDES BENZ B 250 SPORTS TOURER HATCHBACK (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, PanoramicSunroof, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Navigation, rearview camera Blindspot indicator Bluetooth Power windows /Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Am/Fm Cd player Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 6 month extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Premium Audio

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

