2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
4MATIC 4dr GL 350 BlueTEC
Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
200,208KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGDF2EE5DA156420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 200,208 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL350 BlueTEC | 7 Passenger Diesel SUV
🚘 Details:
- Year/Model: 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL350 BlueTEC
- Mileage: 200,208 km
- Color: Black exterior | Black leather interior
- Capacity: 7 passengers
- Fuel Type: Diesel
✨ Features:
- Spacious and luxurious 7-passenger seating
- Diesel efficiency and power
- Recently detailed and polished to perfection
- Fully inspected for your peace of mind
💰 Price: $19,999
📍 Located in Calgary, AB
📅 By Appointment Only – Message us to schedule your test drive!
🔖 AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All prices plus GST
Don’t miss out on this luxurious diesel SUV! 🚗💨
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
