2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

<p><strong>For Sale: 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL350 BlueTEC | 7 Passenger Diesel SUV</strong></p><p>🚘 <strong>Details:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Year/Model:</strong> 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL350 BlueTEC</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 200,208 km</li><li><strong>Color:</strong> Black exterior | Black leather interior</li><li><strong>Capacity:</strong> 7 passengers</li><li><strong>Fuel Type:</strong> Diesel</li></ul><p>✨ <strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Spacious and luxurious 7-passenger seating</li><li>Diesel efficiency and power</li><li>Recently detailed and polished to perfection</li><li>Fully inspected for your peace of mind</li></ul><p>💰 <strong>Price:</strong> $19,999<br />📍 Located in Calgary, AB</p><p>📅 <strong>By Appointment Only</strong> – Message us to schedule your test drive!</p><p>🔖 <strong>AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All prices plus GST</strong></p><p> </p><p>Don’t miss out on this luxurious diesel SUV! 🚗💨</p>

Location

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 4MATIC 4dr GL 350 BlueTEC
Email Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

Fagan Family Automotive

403-437-6026

2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class