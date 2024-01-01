Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 22.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 40912 <br/>Lot #: 756 <br/>Reserve Price: $8,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/> *DIESEL* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2013 Mercedes-Benz ML 350

210,643 KM

Details Description

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mercedes-Benz ML 350

BLUETEC

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz ML 350

BLUETEC

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11826257
  2. 11826257
  3. 11826257
  4. 11826257
  5. 11826257
  6. 11826257
  7. 11826257
  8. 11826257
  9. 11826257
  10. 11826257
  11. 11826257
  12. 11826257
  13. 11826257
  14. 11826257
  15. 11826257
  16. 11826257
  17. 11826257
  18. 11826257
  19. 11826257
  20. 11826257
  21. 11826257
  22. 11826257
  23. 11826257
  24. 11826257
  25. 11826257
  26. 11826257
  27. 11826257
  28. 11826257
  29. 11826257
Contact Seller

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
210,643KM
VIN 4JGDA2EB3DA233466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40912
  • Mileage 210,643 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 22.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 40912
Lot #: 756
Reserve Price: $8,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
*DIESEL*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe LINITED for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe LINITED 234,067 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek 139,420 KM $20,500 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Mazda Tribute for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Mazda Tribute 296,739 KM $2,450 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz ML 350