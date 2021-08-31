Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

109,173 KM

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC

2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

109,173KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7694419
  • Stock #: AZ036
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB7DA162174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # AZ036
  • Mileage 109,173 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2013 Mercedes-Benz ML350 BlueTEC! This AWD SUV features Leather Interior, Navigation, Back-Up Camera,
Heated/Cooled/Massage/Memory Seats, Bluetooth Connection, Push Button Start, Sunroof, Dual A/C, Rear Parking Aid, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
CD Changer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Skid plate
Run flat tires
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Second Row Side Airbag
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Genuine wood trim
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

