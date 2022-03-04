Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

75,528 KM

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 550/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF/BACKUP CAMERA

2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 550/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF/BACKUP CAMERA

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

75,528KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8557472
  Stock #: 49706
  VIN: 4JGDA7DB2DA249706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 49706
  • Mileage 75,528 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2013 MERCEDES BENZ ML 550 AWD (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats,Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Blind spot indicators Navigation Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Rearview camera Backup sensors Power Lift Gate/Air /Tilt /Cruise/2 sets of Tires and Rims comes with 12 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Lift Gates

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

