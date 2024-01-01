2013 MINI Cooper

Menu
169,647 KM

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

169,647KM
VIN WMWSU3C52DT549576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 34587
  • Mileage 169,647 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 17.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34587
Lot #: 612
Reserve Price: $5,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

