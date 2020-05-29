+ taxes & licensing
2013 MINI COOPER ROADSTER S - This hard to find fully certified Roadster S designed & crafted by BMW comes powered by a fuel efficient and incredibly responsive turbo charged 181HP 1.6L 4cly mated to the highly desired 6-Speed Manual Transmission, nicely equipped with most every available option including Power Convertible Soft Top, Rear Park Assist (PDC) Never take your keys out of your pocket with the Comfort Access Keyless Entry w/Push Button Start, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, A/C w/Automatic climate control, Rain Sensing Wipers, Lighting Package w/Xenon Adaptive Headlights w/Headlight Washers, Rear Fog Lamp, Fold-in outside mirrors, Wind deflector, Leather Multi-Function 3-Spoke Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Crank up those tunes with the Optional Harman Kardon CD Sound System w/USB Media Connect Interface & Satellite Radio Pre-wire, Chrome Line Interior & Exterior Package, 17 MINI LA Conical Spoke Black Alloy Wheels, you will love the added safety and worry free driving with the FWD Sport Handling Package/Sports Suspension Button/Settings & Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Finished in stunning White Silver Metallic w/Upgraded Cross Check Polar-Beige Leather & Cloth heated Sport Seats and more! Experience Minis legendary performance, safety and fuel economy *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, 80,076 kms, must see, competitive financing rates available with $0 down, priced at $19,995.00, for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY or https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #CV13.
