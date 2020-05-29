Menu
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

2013 MINI Cooper Roadster

2013 MINI Cooper Roadster

S Chrome Line

2013 MINI Cooper Roadster

S Chrome Line

Location

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,076KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5079324
  • Stock #: CV13
  • VIN: WMWSY3C58DT566029
Exterior Colour
White Silver Metallic (White)
Interior Colour
Polar Beige (FTGW)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder

2013 MINI COOPER ROADSTER S - This hard to find fully certified Roadster S designed & crafted by BMW comes powered by a fuel efficient and incredibly responsive turbo charged 181HP 1.6L 4cly mated to the highly desired 6-Speed Manual Transmission, nicely equipped with most every available option including Power Convertible Soft Top, Rear Park Assist (PDC) Never take your keys out of your pocket with the Comfort Access Keyless Entry w/Push Button Start, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, A/C w/Automatic climate control, Rain Sensing Wipers, Lighting Package w/Xenon Adaptive Headlights w/Headlight Washers, Rear Fog Lamp, Fold-in outside mirrors, Wind deflector, Leather Multi-Function 3-Spoke Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Crank up those tunes with the Optional Harman Kardon CD Sound System w/USB Media Connect Interface & Satellite Radio Pre-wire, Chrome Line Interior & Exterior Package, 17 MINI LA Conical Spoke Black Alloy Wheels, you will love the added safety and worry free driving with the FWD Sport Handling Package/Sports Suspension Button/Settings & Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Finished in stunning White Silver Metallic w/Upgraded Cross Check Polar-Beige Leather & Cloth heated Sport Seats and more! Experience Minis legendary performance, safety and fuel economy *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, 80,076 kms, must see, competitive financing rates available with $0 down, priced at $19,995.00, for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY or https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #CV13.

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Suspension
  • Sport Suspension
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension
Safety
  • Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
  • Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
  • Cornering brake control (CBC)
  • Advanced crumple zones
Convenience
  • Velour floor mats
Trim
  • Black honeycomb grille
Additional Features
  • wind deflector
  • SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
  • Premium Pkg
  • SPORT PKG
  • 120-amp alternator
  • Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
  • Tire pressure warning system
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/brake assist
  • Active rear spoiler
  • Chrome Exterior Door Handles
  • Stainless steel driver footrest & pedals
  • Dynamic traction control (DTC)
  • Twin horns
  • Side impact door beams w/interlocking anchoring system
  • Engine start/stop button
  • Hood scoop air intake
  • MacPherson independent front suspension
  • Speed-sensitive variable pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Carbon black interior colour
  • Body-colour sport bumpers
  • White turn-signal indicators
  • Automatic air conditioning -inc: active carbon-filter, air recirculation
  • centre console -inc: (2) cup holders
  • Checkered black interior trim
  • Extended decor rings
  • Lighting -inc: front centre headliner light, luggage compartment
  • On-board trip computer -inc: current/average fuel consumption, average speed, range
  • Pwr windows -inc: one-touch up & down
  • Sport button -inc: accelerator & steering programs
  • 1.6L DOHC 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine
  • 3-point seat belts -inc: automatic pretensioners & force limiters
  • Deployed airbag triggered crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, activate hazard lights & interior lights, doors unlock
  • 6-speed manual Getrag transmission
  • 17" X 7.0" CONICAL SPOKE LIGHT ALLOY BLACK WHEELS
  • KEYLESS GO COMFORT ACCESS
  • SEMI-AUTOMATIC CONVERTIBLE SOFT TOP
  • STYLE PKG
  • Bi-Xenon headlamps w/retractable headlight washers -inc: follow me home function, adjustable off delay, beam throw control
  • Body colour tailgate handle
  • Body-coloured mirror caps
  • Front sun visors w/vanity mirrors -inc: third sun visor on driver side
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, centre-mounted speedometer, trip odometer, outside temp, date, time
  • Twin-pipe exhaust system w/chrome finishers
  • Dual stage front airbags -inc: passenger occupant sensor
  • BLACK HEADLAMP REFLECTORS
  • CONTRASTING POLAR BEIGE INTERIOR COLOUR
  • POLAR BEIGE INTERIOR COLOUR LINE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

