2013 Mitsubishi RVR

$10,988 + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 7 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8530295

8530295 Stock #: 604006

604006 VIN: 4A4AJ4AU1DE604006

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 180,703 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.