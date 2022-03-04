$10,988+ tax & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi RVR
GT PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED SEATS
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
$10,988
+ taxes & licensing
180,703KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8530295
- Stock #: 604006
- VIN: 4A4AJ4AU1DE604006
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 180,703 KM
2013 MITSUBISHI RVR GT WITH 180703 KMS, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS, CD, RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS AND MORE!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7