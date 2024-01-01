Menu
font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p><strong>For Sale: 2013 Nissan 370Z Touring</strong></p><p>This iconic sports car delivers thrilling performance, sleek styling, and advanced features. With a 3.7L V6 engine producing 332HP, it's designed for driving enthusiasts who crave excitement on the road.

Features:

Sporty seating for 2
6-speed manual transmission
7" touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth and Bose premium audio system
Rearview camera
Leather and suede-trimmed seats with heated and ventilated front seats
Keyless entry and push-button start
19" alloy wheels and sport-tuned suspension
Safety: traction control, stability control, and multiple airbags

Ideal for those seeking a high-performance, stylish, and engaging sports coupe for an exhilarating driving experience.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

2013 Nissan 370Z

23,495 KM

$25,997

+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan 370Z

2dr Cpe Auto Touring

2013 Nissan 370Z

2dr Cpe Auto Touring

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$25,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,495KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1AZ4EH9DM880892

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 880892
  • Mileage 23,495 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2013 Nissan 370Z Touring

This iconic sports car delivers thrilling performance, sleek styling, and advanced features. With a 3.7L V6 engine producing 332HP, it’s designed for driving enthusiasts who crave excitement on the road.

Features:

  • Sporty seating for 2
  • 6-speed manual transmission
  • 7” touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth and Bose premium audio system
  • Rearview camera
  • Leather and suede-trimmed seats with heated and ventilated front seats
  • Keyless entry and push-button start
  • 19” alloy wheels and sport-tuned suspension
  • Safety: traction control, stability control, and multiple airbags

Ideal for those seeking a high-performance, stylish, and engaging sports coupe for an exhilarating driving experience.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

Call Dealer

(403) 909-XXXX

(click to show)

(403) 909-8666

$25,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2013 Nissan 370Z