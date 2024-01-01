$25,997+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan 370Z
2dr Cpe Auto Touring
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 880892
- Mileage 23,495 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2013 Nissan 370Z Touring
This iconic sports car delivers thrilling performance, sleek styling, and advanced features. With a 3.7L V6 engine producing 332HP, it’s designed for driving enthusiasts who crave excitement on the road.
Features:
- Sporty seating for 2
- 6-speed manual transmission
- 7” touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth and Bose premium audio system
- Rearview camera
- Leather and suede-trimmed seats with heated and ventilated front seats
- Keyless entry and push-button start
- 19” alloy wheels and sport-tuned suspension
- Safety: traction control, stability control, and multiple airbags
Ideal for those seeking a high-performance, stylish, and engaging sports coupe for an exhilarating driving experience.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
