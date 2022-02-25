2013 Nissan Frontier

$29,450 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 3 3 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8373483

8373483 Stock #: 33861

33861 VIN: 1N6AD0EV6DN725086

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 33861

Mileage 150,333 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.