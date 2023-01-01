Menu
2013 Nissan Juke

75,000 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
SL

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

75,000KM
Used
  Stock #: 218367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

This beautiful 2013 Nissan Juke SL AWD only has 75,000kms from brand new. This 1 owner Nissan Juke comes fully equipped with Heated Leather and Steering Wheels, a Sunroof, Navigation, A/C, a backup camera, Brand New Brakes, Brand New Tires, and much more...

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

Explore our impressive selection of vehicles at Carzone. We're open 6 days a week, and Sundays are available by appointment. With EASY FINANCING and ZERO DOWN payment options, owning your dream car has never been easier. Get UP TO $10,000 CASH BACK and enjoy the peace of mind of a NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX report. Trade-ins are always welcome, making your upgrade seamless. Visit us online at carzonecalgary.ca and experience the difference. As an AMVIC licensed dealer, Carzone specializes in turning your vehicle dreams into reality. Call us anytime and inquire about our 90-day payment deferral plan. No matter your credit history – bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada – ALL CREDIT TYPES ARE WELCOME. Multiple banks are ready to work with you. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY and let us guide you toward your dream car. We're here to assist you every step of the way. Your credit acceptance is our priority. Contact Carzone now to discover how we can earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

