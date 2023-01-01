$16,990+ tax & licensing
403-248-0245
2013 Nissan Juke
SL
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,990
- Listing ID: 10353996
- Stock #: 218367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This beautiful 2013 Nissan Juke SL AWD only has 75,000kms from brand new. This 1 owner Nissan Juke comes fully equipped with Heated Leather and Steering Wheels, a Sunroof, Navigation, A/C, a backup camera, Brand New Brakes, Brand New Tires, and much more...
