Carzone is pleased to offer this clean, freshly traded 2013 Nissan Juke SL.  Fully loaded, less than 165,000 kilometres, 19 documented services records, and a great All-Wheel Drive System.  Priced ready to go, has a mechanical fitness assessment and a new windshield!

2013 Nissan Juke

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 212023
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Carzone is pleased to offer this clean, freshly traded 2013 Nissan Juke SL.  Fully loaded, less than 165,000 kilometres, 19 documented services records, and a great All-Wheel Drive System.  Priced ready to go, has a mechanical fitness assessment and a new windshield!  

 

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

 

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

 

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

403-248-0245

2013 Nissan Juke