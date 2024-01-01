$10,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Juke
**SL AWD LOADED**
2013 Nissan Juke
**SL AWD LOADED**
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 212023
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Carzone is pleased to offer this clean, freshly traded 2013 Nissan Juke SL. Fully loaded, less than 165,000 kilometres, 19 documented services records, and a great All-Wheel Drive System. Priced ready to go, has a mechanical fitness assessment and a new windshield!
Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Zone
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Car Zone
Car Zone
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-248-0245