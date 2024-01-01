2013 Nissan Pathfinder

Menu
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS *** background-color: #ffffff;>*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>APPROVED AT </span><a style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #1155cc; text-decoration: inherit; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; href=http://www.xpressapprovals.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener data-saferedirecturl=https://www.google.com/url?q=http://WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA&source=gmail&ust=1714866623629000&usg=AOvVaw0c3w3KFGNTU-coS89q6sdG>WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA</a><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>|</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>|</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>|</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>|</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>|</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; Luxurious Interior: Inside the cabin, the Pathfinder Platinum boasted premium materials and upscale finishes. Leather upholstery was standard, providing a plush and comfortable seating experience for passengers.</li><li>Advanced Technology: Equipped with Nissans latest infotainment system, the Pathfinder Platinum likely featured a touchscreen display with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system for enhanced entertainment and convenience.</li><li>Spacious and Versatile: As with all Pathfinders of this generation, the Platinum trim offered seating for up to seven passengers with ample legroom and headroom in all three rows. The second and third rows were configurable to accommodate various passenger and cargo needs.</li><li>Powerful Performance: Under the hood, the 2013 Pathfinder Platinum likely featured a robust V6 engine paired with a smooth and efficient continuously variable transmission (CVT). This combination provided ample power for confident acceleration and towing capabilities while maintaining respectable fuel efficiency.</li><li>Safety Features: The Pathfinder Platinum likely came equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, including traction control, stability control, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags, ensuring peace of mind for both driver and passengers.</li><li>Exterior Styling: On the outside, the Pathfinder Platinum may have featured distinctive styling elements such as chrome accents, upgraded wheels, and LED lighting, giving it a premium and refined appearance on the road.</li></ol><p>Overall, the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum was designed to offer a luxurious and comfortable driving experience, making it an ideal choice for families or individuals seeking a high-end SUV with ample space, advanced technology, and upscale amenities.</p>

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR PLATINUM

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR PLATINUM

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM9DC656359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666

IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP

 

  1. Luxurious Interior: Inside the cabin, the Pathfinder Platinum boasted premium materials and upscale finishes. Leather upholstery was standard, providing a plush and comfortable seating experience for passengers.
  2. Advanced Technology: Equipped with Nissan's latest infotainment system, the Pathfinder Platinum likely featured a touchscreen display with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system for enhanced entertainment and convenience.
  3. Spacious and Versatile: As with all Pathfinders of this generation, the Platinum trim offered seating for up to seven passengers with ample legroom and headroom in all three rows. The second and third rows were configurable to accommodate various passenger and cargo needs.
  4. Powerful Performance: Under the hood, the 2013 Pathfinder Platinum likely featured a robust V6 engine paired with a smooth and efficient continuously variable transmission (CVT). This combination provided ample power for confident acceleration and towing capabilities while maintaining respectable fuel efficiency.
  5. Safety Features: The Pathfinder Platinum likely came equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, including traction control, stability control, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags, ensuring peace of mind for both driver and passengers.
  6. Exterior Styling: On the outside, the Pathfinder Platinum may have featured distinctive styling elements such as chrome accents, upgraded wheels, and LED lighting, giving it a premium and refined appearance on the road.

Overall, the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum was designed to offer a luxurious and comfortable driving experience, making it an ideal choice for families or individuals seeking a high-end SUV with ample space, advanced technology, and upscale amenities.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-XXXX

(403) 909-8666

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2013 Nissan Pathfinder