$19,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR PLATINUM
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
- Luxurious Interior: Inside the cabin, the Pathfinder Platinum boasted premium materials and upscale finishes. Leather upholstery was standard, providing a plush and comfortable seating experience for passengers.
- Advanced Technology: Equipped with Nissan's latest infotainment system, the Pathfinder Platinum likely featured a touchscreen display with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system for enhanced entertainment and convenience.
- Spacious and Versatile: As with all Pathfinders of this generation, the Platinum trim offered seating for up to seven passengers with ample legroom and headroom in all three rows. The second and third rows were configurable to accommodate various passenger and cargo needs.
- Powerful Performance: Under the hood, the 2013 Pathfinder Platinum likely featured a robust V6 engine paired with a smooth and efficient continuously variable transmission (CVT). This combination provided ample power for confident acceleration and towing capabilities while maintaining respectable fuel efficiency.
- Safety Features: The Pathfinder Platinum likely came equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, including traction control, stability control, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags, ensuring peace of mind for both driver and passengers.
- Exterior Styling: On the outside, the Pathfinder Platinum may have featured distinctive styling elements such as chrome accents, upgraded wheels, and LED lighting, giving it a premium and refined appearance on the road.
Overall, the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum was designed to offer a luxurious and comfortable driving experience, making it an ideal choice for families or individuals seeking a high-end SUV with ample space, advanced technology, and upscale amenities.
