2013 Nissan Rogue

199,007 KM

$11,997

+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

2013 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,007KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV6DW146282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,007 KM

Vehicle Description

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998

IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP

 

 

For Sale: 2013 Nissan Rogue S

The 2013 Nissan Rogue S is a compact crossover SUV known for its practical design, comfortable interior, and a range of features that cater to both everyday commuting and longer journeys.

 

Features:

 

Spacious seating for 5

Bluetooth Connectivity

Keyless Entry

Rearview Camera

Fold-Flat Rear Seats

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

$11,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2013 Nissan Rogue