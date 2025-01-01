Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday August 26.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 86018 <br/>Lot #: 730 <br/>Reserve Price: $5,400 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2013 Nissan Rogue

210,014 KM

Details Description

$5,400

+ GST
Make it Yours

2013 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle
12894095

2013 Nissan Rogue

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12894095
  2. 12894095
  3. 12894095
  4. 12894095
  5. 12894095
  6. 12894095
  7. 12894095
  8. 12894095
  9. 12894095
  10. 12894095
  11. 12894095
  12. 12894095
  13. 12894095
  14. 12894095
  15. 12894095
  16. 12894095
  17. 12894095
  18. 12894095
  19. 12894095
  20. 12894095
  21. 12894095
  22. 12894095
  23. 12894095
  24. 12894095
  25. 12894095
  26. 12894095
  27. 12894095
  28. 12894095
  29. 12894095
  30. 12894095
  31. 12894095
  32. 12894095
  33. 12894095
  34. 12894095
  35. 12894095
  36. 12894095
  37. 12894095
  38. 12894095
  39. 12894095
  40. 12894095
  41. 12894095
  42. 12894095
  43. 12894095
  44. 12894095
  45. 12894095
  46. 12894095
  47. 12894095
  48. 12894095
  49. 12894095
  50. 12894095
Contact Seller

$5,400

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
210,014KM
VIN JN8AS5MV6DW117087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 86018
  • Mileage 210,014 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday August 26.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 86018
Lot #: 730
Reserve Price: $5,400
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2013 Nissan Rogue for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Nissan Rogue 210,014 KM $5,400 + GST
Used 2007 Toyota Yaris for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 Toyota Yaris 222,612 KM $1,200 + GST
Used 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT 221,672 KM $CALL + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,400

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2013 Nissan Rogue