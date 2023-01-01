Menu
2013 Nissan Rogue

188,162 KM

Details Description Features

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

S NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF LEATHER/HEATED SEATS

2013 Nissan Rogue

S NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF LEATHER/HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

188,162KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9708070
  • Stock #: 104587
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV5DW104587

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 188,162 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 NISSAN ROGUE SL WITH 188162 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, FRONT CAMERA, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, SPORT MODE, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SUPER BLACK,BLACK SEAT TRIM,All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Wheel Covers,Steel Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Rear Spoiler,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

