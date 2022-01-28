Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Sentra

154,101 KM

Details Description

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

S

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8253742
  2. 8253742
  3. 8253742
  4. 8253742
  5. 8253742
  6. 8253742
  7. 8253742
  8. 8253742
  9. 8253742
  10. 8253742
  11. 8253742
  12. 8253742
  13. 8253742
  14. 8253742
  15. 8253742
  16. 8253742
  17. 8253742
  18. 8253742
  19. 8253742
  20. 8253742
  21. 8253742
  22. 8253742
  23. 8253742
  24. 8253742
  25. 8253742
  26. 8253742
  27. 8253742
  28. 8253742
  29. 8253742
  30. 8253742
  31. 8253742
Contact Seller

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

154,101KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8253742
  • Stock #: 29159
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP1DL733009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29159
  • Mileage 154,101 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY FEBRUARY 26.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 29159 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $3,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - * SHIFT LOCK RELEASE REQUIRES REPAIR * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2015 RAM 1500 SXT
 269,377 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey
 362,114 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Edge Limited
 284,332 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory