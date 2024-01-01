Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 9.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38997 <br/>Lot #: RV006R <br/>Reserve Price: $11,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> * FOUR SLIDES * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2013 OPEN RANGE RV ROAMER FIFTH WHEEL SERIES 395BHS

Details Description

$11,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 OPEN RANGE RV ROAMER FIFTH WHEEL SERIES 395BHS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 OPEN RANGE RV ROAMER FIFTH WHEEL SERIES 395BHS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11891831
  2. 11891831
  3. 11891831
  4. 11891831
  5. 11891831
  6. 11891831
  7. 11891831
  8. 11891831
  9. 11891831
  10. 11891831
  11. 11891831
  12. 11891831
  13. 11891831
  14. 11891831
  15. 11891831
  16. 11891831
  17. 11891831
  18. 11891831
  19. 11891831
  20. 11891831
  21. 11891831
  22. 11891831
  23. 11891831
  24. 11891831
  25. 11891831
  26. 11891831
  27. 11891831
  28. 11891831
  29. 11891831
  30. 11891831
  31. 11891831
  32. 11891831
  33. 11891831
  34. 11891831
  35. 11891831
  36. 11891831
  37. 11891831
  38. 11891831
  39. 11891831
  40. 11891831
  41. 11891831
  42. 11891831
  43. 11891831
  44. 11891831
  45. 11891831
  46. 11891831
  47. 11891831
  48. 11891831
  49. 11891831
  50. 11891831
Contact Seller

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 5XMFL3926D5011329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 9.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38997
Lot #: RV006R
Reserve Price: $11,000
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* FOUR SLIDES *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV 144,985 KM $10,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai KONA LUXURY for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Hyundai KONA LUXURY 211,642 KM $10,200 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS 25,019 KM $34,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2013 OPEN RANGE RV ROAMER FIFTH WHEEL SERIES 395BHS