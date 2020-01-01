Menu
2013 RAM 1500

315,200 KM

Details Description Features

LARAMIE LONGHORN

Location

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

315,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6289404
  • Stock #: AC-003
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT7DS586218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 315,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2013 Ram 1500 Longhorn! This gorgeous truck is Fully Loaded with Tan Leather Interior, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Seat Memory, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heated AND Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Running Boards, Rear View Camera, Navigation, Climate Control, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Push Button Start, AM/FM/6CD/AUX, Sunroof, Cruise Control and many more great features!

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE

 

- ALL CREDIT APPROVED (Good, Bad or No Credit)

- UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! (O.A.C.)

- Get Free Winter Tires OR Remote Starter (O.A.C.)

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

- Extended Manufacturer Warranty

- UP TO 25% OFF 

- 90 Day Vehicle Exchange Policy

 

 

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

 

 

 

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

 

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

 

 

Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 327-5804 anytime!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Sliding Rear Window
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

