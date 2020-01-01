+ taxes & licensing
587-327-5804
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
587-327-5804
+ taxes & licensing
Excellent condition 2013 Ram 1500 Longhorn! This gorgeous truck is Fully Loaded with Tan Leather Interior, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Seat Memory, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heated AND Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Running Boards, Rear View Camera, Navigation, Climate Control, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Push Button Start, AM/FM/6CD/AUX, Sunroof, Cruise Control and many more great features!
FINANCING AVAILABLE
- ALL CREDIT APPROVED (Good, Bad or No Credit)
- UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! (O.A.C.)
- Get Free Winter Tires OR Remote Starter (O.A.C.)
WARRANTY AVAILABLE
- Extended Manufacturer Warranty
- UP TO 25% OFF
- 90 Day Vehicle Exchange Policy
-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT
-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer
Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca
Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 327-5804 anytime!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2