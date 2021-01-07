+ taxes & licensing
Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2013 Ram 1500! This quick and nimble vehicle offers distinctive urban-inspired styling mixed with renowned four wheel drive capability! All of the following features are included: front bucket seats, tilt steering wheel, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9