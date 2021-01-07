Menu
2013 RAM 1500

0 KM

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

SPORT

2013 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6524409
  • Stock #: 21T088A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT2DS652193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2013 Ram 1500! This quick and nimble vehicle offers distinctive urban-inspired styling mixed with renowned four wheel drive capability! All of the following features are included: front bucket seats, tilt steering wheel, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Cloth Bucket Seats
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Monotone Paint Application
GVWR: 6
800 lbs
Quick Order Package 25L Sport
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE)
Radio: UConnect 8.4A AM/FM/BT
Wheels: 20'' x 9'' Polished/Painted Aluminum

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

