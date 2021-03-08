Menu
2013 RAM 1500

177,520 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

ST

2013 RAM 1500

ST

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

177,520KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6644780
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT8DS689364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour COOPER
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,520 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 RAM 1500 CREW 4X4 now at Car Zone. Looks and sounds great. Aftermarket exhaust, aftermarket stereo with bluetooth, nice rubber, must be seen.

2013 RAM 1500 CREW 4X4 now at Car Zone. Looks and sounds great. Aftermarket exhaust, aftermarket stereo with bluetooth, nice rubber, must be seen.

Car Zone offers vehicles with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment inspection, Carfax History Report and North American Wide Extended Warranty Options. 


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

